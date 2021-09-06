UAE govt selects young Emiratis who will develop ideas for next 50 years

The 'Futureneers' initiative was launched as part of efforts to achieve the national goals under the 10 Principles for the Next 50 Years.

The UAE on Monday launched a team of ‘Futureneers’ — young Emirati talents who will be brainstorming ideas and solutions that can prepare the country for the future.

Launched by the UAE Government Development and the Future Office, the Futureneers initiative brings together young experts and professionals from various sectors to create proactive solutions, develop innovative ideas, and help design national policies and projects.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to achieve the leadership’s directives that were charted out in the ‘10 Principles for the Next 50 Years’.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, held a meeting with the ‘Futureneers’ to review the initiative’s mission, objectives and the most prominent projects that the participants will be working on over the next phase.

“The UAE Government considers challenges and rapid changes taking place all around the world as opportunities to enable youth, employ their talents and capabilities, and engage them in designing and creating the future,” Al Roumi said.

“This supports the government’s efforts to make the UAE the most prepared country for the future.”

Among those chosen as Futureneers are Emirati youth specialising in fields that range from business and economy to architecture, science, public policy, technology and forensic science.

They include Amna bin Thaneya in the field of development management and architecture; Khaled Al Mubarak in strategy and entrepreneurship; Fatima Galadari in investment banking; Alia Al Mansoori in science and space; and Rashid Al Suwaidi in software architecture.

Also part of the team are Noora Al Saeed in the field of astrophysics and planetary science; Mohammed Al Mansoori in technology development and forensics science; Maryam Al Hashimi in economy; Maitha Al Memari in public policy and education; Fatima Al Qubaisi in law and legislation; as well as Thani Al Mheiri in philosophy and political science.

The participants were selected based on specific criteria, including their ability and skills in shaping the future, diversity of knowledge, scientific and professional achievements, creativity, and ability to develop ideas that are aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years.

