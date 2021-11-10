UAE Golden Jubilee: Thumbay University Hospital offers free health packages for Emiratis

Fifty products will be offered at 50 per cent discount across all of its 87 stores in the UAE.
Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman has launched free of cost health packages to mark the UAE’s golden jubilee. The initiative under the theme ‘Better Health 50’ will benefit 500 Emirati couples and run from November 11 up to December 31.
The health packages that cover doctor’s consultation are designed to diagnose, monitor, and prevent health problems and help each citizen to lead healthier life. The diagnostic tests will be conducted at Thumbay Labs and will cover up to 73 body parameters such as hormonal profile, lipid profile, CBC, urea, blood sugar, bilirubin total, vitamins, calcium levels etc. Family members who wish to avail the packages will get a discount of 50 per cent.
“UAE’s visionary leaders have enabled massive transformation of the country leading to economic growth in leaps and bounds. Healthcare sector has immensely benefitted with this growth. Everyone in the UAE has a chance to grow and fulfill their dreams. UAE leaders have always believed in reaching out and giving back to the society as a part of their culture. Through this initiative we are following the path of our leaders, this is our way of giving back to the citizens of this country who have been contributors in our growth over the years as well as promote health awareness amongst them,” said Dr. Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group, while launching the campaign.
Appreciating the initiative, Citizens Affairs Office, Government of Ajman, said, “We are proud to partner with Thumbay University Hospital to offer healthcare benefits to our citizens on the occasion of golden jubilee celebrations. Through this initiative we acknowledge the contribution of our founding fathers and each and every citizen towards building this great nation.”
For more details visit www.thumbayuniversityhospital.com or call 06 770 5555/056
