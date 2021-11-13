UAE Golden Jubilee: Sharjah Book Authority and Emirates Writers Union announce literary celebrations

Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Emirates Writers Union (EWU) to organise literary events and launch cultural initiatives over the course of one year to enrich the knowledge of the Emirati community through poetry recital evenings, literary and cultural seminars, and forums.
This partnership, that came into effect during SIBF 2021, aligns with the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations to mark the nation’s remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman, SBA, said, “We laud the leading efforts of EWU in launching initiatives to strengthen the cultural movement in the UAE, which has been shaped and transformed over the past 50 years to become an integral element of the country’s identity.”
The SBA Chairman added: “Both parties share a common vision; most notably, to nurture a culture of reading and knowledge amongst the younger generations and to equip them with the necessary tools and skills to realise their country’s ambitions.”
Sultan Al Amimi, chairman of the board of directors, EWU, said: “This partnership will streamline our joint efforts over the course of one year and will lead to the unveiling of exceptional events and initiatives that will further enrich the already vibrant literary and cultural scene.”
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Louvre Abu Dhabi will offer a range of programming and events celebrating global exchange and connectivity with Abu Dhabi and UAE.
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
With just Dh2, customers can protect one person from river blindness and lymphatic filariasis for the entire year.
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Fifty products will be offered at 50 per cent discount across all of its 87 stores in the UAE.
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Over 400 individual prizes and offers up for grabs over 50 days until December 2.
Year of the 50th4 weeks ago
In the early 1980s, a young girl grew up with similar dreams — to do good, help others and give back to this land.
Year of the 50th4 weeks ago
Individuals, organisations in UAE encouraged to donate and help eliminate neglected tropical diseases.
Year of the 50th1 month ago
The UAE will mark its Golden Jubilee on December 2, 2021.
Year of the 50th1 month ago