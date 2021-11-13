UAE Golden Jubilee: Sharjah Book Authority and Emirates Writers Union announce literary celebrations

Literary events and cultural initiatives to be launched over the year

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman, SBA. Supplied photo

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Emirates Writers Union (EWU) to organise literary events and launch cultural initiatives over the course of one year to enrich the knowledge of the Emirati community through poetry recital evenings, literary and cultural seminars, and forums.

This partnership, that came into effect during SIBF 2021, aligns with the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations to mark the nation’s remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman, SBA, said, “We laud the leading efforts of EWU in launching initiatives to strengthen the cultural movement in the UAE, which has been shaped and transformed over the past 50 years to become an integral element of the country’s identity.”

The SBA Chairman added: “Both parties share a common vision; most notably, to nurture a culture of reading and knowledge amongst the younger generations and to equip them with the necessary tools and skills to realise their country’s ambitions.”

Sultan Al Amimi, chairman of the board of directors, EWU, said: “This partnership will streamline our joint efforts over the course of one year and will lead to the unveiling of exceptional events and initiatives that will further enrich the already vibrant literary and cultural scene.”