UAE Golden Jubilee: Rulers share inspiring messages on National Day

This year’s celebration is distinctive as the country celebrates the UAE's Golden Jubilee that marks its 50-year development journey

Photo: File

By WAM Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:30 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 2:32 PM

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have hailed the UAE's development drive as they congratulated the country and its residents on the 50th National Day.

Remember Founding Father's hard work for country's development: Sharjah Ruler

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said the UAE Founding Fathers had worked hard to develop human capital by supporting education and qualifying Emirati citizens to contribute to the country’s development and its achievements.

This year’s UAE National Day celebration is distinctive as the country celebrates the UAE's Golden Jubilee that marks its 50-year development journey, he added.

In his statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, the Sharjah Ruler explained that, since the UAE’s founding in 1971, unity and giving served as the foundation of the country’s development, and comprehensive renaissance being the goal of both the UAE’s leadership and people.

"This holistic vision inspired the UAE people to follow their wise leadership, who sought to shape the future and provided all the means to fulfil their role towards advancing the UAE to this point," Dr. Sheikh Sultan added.

He continued, "Each time we mark this very special occasion, we must remember the endless efforts made by the late Founding Fathers to pave the way for such progress. Their strong will to achieve unity and futuristic visions made them role models of success.

"The Founding Fathers worked hard to develop human capital by supporting education and qualifying Emirati citizens to contribute in the country’s development and achievements. This made a huge difference in accelerating the UAE’s progress, with the country's youth competing to offer more and reach higher levels of accomplishment.

"The UAE shines on the top across many global indexes, despite being a young nation, in addition to becoming a world leader across healthcare, education, culture, trade, and space exploration."

Dr. Sheikh Sultan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and the UAE people on the occasion.

'Our ambitions and aspirations in the new fiftieth are never-ending': Ajman Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that the journey of the Union went from success to success thanks to the strong solidarity of the country's leadership tireless efforts, and their deep belief in the value of unity as a basis for building a modern state.

In his statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi said,'' Thanks to the Union, our country is working for the future, and our ambitions and aspirations in the new fiftieth are never-ending.'' Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: ''On 2nd December, 1971, the world witnessed the birth of the state of the United Arab Emirates, the day will be remembered in history and remain alive in the conscience of the Emirati and Arab citizens.

No matter how many years pass, the Union will remain an immortal memory in our hearts, dear to our souls, which generations pass through. It is a reality we witness and the good we live in under the shadow of a lofty homeland in which human beings advance, their dignity preserved, and people enjoy security and prosperity.

On this occasion, dear to all of our hearts, I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE, its residents and guests, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of our beloved country.

On this glorious day, joy fills our souls, and happiness fills our hearts, we remember the Founder of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who led the journey of construction, progress and renaissance. We will always appreciate his dedication and pay tribute to him. The journey of the Union went from success to success thanks to the strong solidarity of Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, their pioneering efforts, and their deep belief in the value of unity as a basis for building a modern state, so that this nation remains strongly unified, stable in its cohesion, and a pioneer in its achievements.

If we want to talk about the gains and benefits of the Union, we cannot count them, but only point out that this experience has opened the door wide to unprecedented leaps in all fields. The union of the Emirates as a unified political entity allowed good management of wealth and resources. Through the past five decades, it emerged into a modern, prosperous state whose citizens enjoy prosperity and security. The state built infrastructure as a basis for economic and social development. It established urban, housing, educational, health, cultural, artistic and sports projects as per best international standards that caught the attention and astonished the world. In addition, various international exhibitions and festivals are being held in the country that attracts the world.

Thanks to the Union, our country is working for the future, and our ambitions and aspirations in the new fiftieth has no limits. Our wise leadership has set a national agenda replete with projects, ideas, initiatives, plans and visions that keep pace with the present and foresee the future to continue our blessed journey to build the glory and civilisation of a state that has become a symbol and example.

The interest of the State of the Union was not limited to the interiors only. Instead, it paid great attention to the world outside. The UAE had its pioneering initiatives in the field of tolerance, coexistence and confronting hatred. It embodied unlimited giving by providing material and moral aid to those in need worldwide without distinctions of race, colour, sex, or religion. This became evident during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as the UAE was one of the first countries to support humanitarian initiatives in the rest of the world.

In conclusion, we congratulate our leadership and people on the national day. We ask Allah Almighty to preserve our country and enable us to achieve the highest aspirations and dearest wishes under the Union State.''

50 years have made UAE global oasis of tolerance and coexistence: RAK Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that 50 years have made the UAE a global oasis of tolerance and coexistence, and a destination that attracts people of different cultures and backgrounds.

The UAE's celebration of this year's National Day is special and has exceptional meanings to the people that take more pride in belonging to this beloved homeland, he added.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day, Sheikh Saud said, "In the UAE, we are proud to be the pioneers of one of the most successful experiences of the Union at the regional level, an experience that paved the way for establishing a modern state, which turns challenges into opportunities, and created the conditions and reasons that make it a major player on the global map.

"What we have achieved in fifty years is an exceptional model that is unique to the UAE. We know our strength, that we are capable of defining our goals and ambitions, and the keenest to create a better tomorrow for our future generations."

Sheikh Saud said, "Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of the Union, which was founded upon the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the founders of the Union, who achieved a distinguished success and worked together to promote the UAE's name and stature based on a sincere desire and relentless determination."

"Today, fifty years have passed since the launch of the UAE's comprehensive development process and the country – under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan – continues to move forward with the same approach to affirm its loyalty to the path of the Union, sincerity to its values and principles, and its commitment to achieving the goals.

"Investing in people is the cornerstone of the success of the UAE's experience, an experience based on achieving outstanding success, making the UAE a centre of prosperity and growth in the region and a commendable example for social welfare and economic well-being.

"Our celebration of the UAE's Golden Jubilee, a celebration of 50 years of development and prosperity, 50 years of dedication and achievement, 50 years of the story of a nation that believes in its abilities, people who are loyal to their homeland, keen to be always at the forefront."

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler concluded by saying, "On this day, I extend my greetings to my brothers, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE."

UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crowns past and illuminates future: Fujairah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the National Day and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE Federation, are "unconventional celebration that reflects our strength, valour and presence in the international arenas".

In a statement to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, H.H. Sheikh Hamad said, "Today, all the visions have turned into a reality at a time when the development process in our glorious state has reached a place that no one has preceded it. Dreams do not come easily, and moving towards the future requires patience and work, and the will of men to build nations and leave a remarkable impact across the world."

Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: "The UAE's 50th National Day is an exceptional occasion and a historical event that culminates the authentic past and illuminates the country's future towards the next 50 years. We proudly recall the achievements that strengthened the state's presence on the world map and established its name as a developed country in various fields, believing that human capital is the nation's true wealth.

In this exceptional year in which the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee, we recall, over half a century, the establishment of the Union on 2nd December, 1971. The Union was founded by the Founding Fathers under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and my brothers, the rulers of the Emirates. The Union will continue its development path based on the values of giving, ambitious will, and foreseeing the future.

The UAE, within five decades, thanks to the country's vision and continuous efforts, has become one of the best countries across the world in global competitiveness indicators at various levels. This achievement reflects the state's creative thought, ambitious desire and high determination, which moved it towards the path of progress and building the future, and instilled the spirit of giving between its people, residents and the world.

This year's National Day anniversary coincides with a distinguished global event in the UAE, where the world gathers at Expo 2020 Dubai, and human visions, ideas and experiences are integrated towards better opportunities for the future of the peoples. This affirms the UAE's global position as a source of knowledge, creative ideas and competitive practices across all sectors.

On this glorious occasion, I congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and people of the UAE."

Founding Fathers' determination guides the country to become one of fastest growing in world: UAQ Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has highlighted the will and determination of the Founding Fathers, which led the country to become one of the fastest-growing nations in the world.

"On 2nd December every year, we recall the day when the national will was united and resulted in the establishment of the Union, which was announced by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers on 2nd December, 1971," he said in a statement to the 'Nation Shield', the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day.

Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: "On this day, we proudly celebrate the Union and the Golden Jubilee of national unity, and we are shaping a new era for the next 50 years under the framework of a new national strategy to implement long-term development plans, as well as the modernisation of government work to keep pace with future developments. We are also setting plans that will support the country’s roadmap for economic action, and drafting laws and policies that will achieve integration across all sectors, in addition to advancing our health, economic and social systems, achieving food security, and developing the social and educational sectors.

Our celebration today of the country’s Golden Jubilee, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlights the will and determination of the Founding Fathers when they established a strong country, which has become one of the fastest-growing in the world. In the coming period, the country will witness many initiatives that will support the nation’s youth, encourage innovation across all areas, and create distinguished policies and initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE Vision 2021, which will include interactive initiatives between government authorities, the private sector and members of the community, which will cooperate in sharing ideas, initiatives and shaping the future of all sectors. The project to design the next 50 years will include launching a digital platform for outlining the future of the UAE, with the participation of UAE citizens and residents.

It will also involve holding discussion sessions between the government and private sector to produce the main elements of the future plans across all sectors.

Under the framework of preparing for the next 50 years and celebrating the country’s Golden Jubilee, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced the launch of a comprehensive national strategy aimed at enhancing the country’s global stature.

On this glorious national occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people."