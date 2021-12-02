UAE National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi: Fireworks in 5 locations, concerts, skydive show
A fifth Emirate has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines on the occasion of the upcoming UAE National Day.
On Thursday, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced that motorists in the Emirate can also avail of a 50 per cent discount scheme on traffic fines.
The initiative is part of the Emirate's celebrations of the UAE's Golden Jubilee.
It comes as authorities in Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain also declared similar schemes earlier this month.
Motorists can avail discount in Ras Al Khaimah starting from December 5, 2021 until January 3, 2022, a statement issued by Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
Residents can get discount on radar fines as well as cancellation of vehicle impoundment and traffic points.
The scheme does not offer discount on serious violations.
