UAE: Fujairah Ruler visits Sheikh Zayed's tomb ahead of 50th National Day

Sheikh Hamad prayed to bless the soul of the country's Founding Father

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 9:35 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

They recited verses from Holy Quran and prayed to Allah to bless the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

In an address to the nation posted earlier today, Sheikh Hamad said the UAE is moving towards excellence.

"With the high spirits of our people, a vision that knows no limits and an unwavering sense of determination, we are sure to overcome all obstacles and march confidently towards a brighter future," he wrote in his letter.