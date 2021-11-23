UAE Central Bank, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award issue coin to mark Year of 50th

UAE National Day: Hot air balloon take-off to mark start of festivities in Khor Fakkan
Performances by musicians, artists and dancers highlighting the rich UAE identity will also take place
Year of the 50th6 days ago
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award have issued silver commemorative coins to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award and in recognition of the Year of the 50th.
By issuing these commemorative coins, the CBUAE and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award seek to shed light on the UAE’s efforts in bolstering its sports sector and advancing its global standing.
The commemorative coins also highlight the vital role that the Award plays to recognise creative sportspeople for their sporting achievements.
The issued coins have been handed over to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award’s management team, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE’s headquarters and branches.
On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: "The CBUAE is keen to celebrate the pioneering achievements of the UAE through the issuance of commemorative coins to mark the successes achieved in all fields. These Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award coins reflect our wise leadership’s focus on bolstering creativity, in addition to their ambitious vision of developing an innovative society that values excellence and global recognition."
Know more about the sliver coin
>> The Central Bank will issue 1,000 silver commemorative coins.
>> Each coin weighs 40 grams.
>> The front side of the coin features the image of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
>> The name of the Award will be written in both Arabic and English.
>> The backside of the coin features the UAE's logo and the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English
>> The value of each coin is Dh50.
