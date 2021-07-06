Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
UAE-based motoring historian and author Mohammed Luqman Ali Khan with the ‘UAE 50’ number plates in Abu Dhabi. — Photo by Ashwani Kumar

The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol County Borough Council.


Since it’s the Emirates' golden jubilee year, it will be quite a sight to see an Emirati or a UAE resident driving around London with a ‘UAE 50’ number plate.

Such a unique number plate actually exists and it is grabbing the attention of bidders globally, said UAE-based motoring historian and author Mohammed Luqman Ali Khan, who has seen the registered plate and the official documents.

The UK-registered number plate is up for grabs through an online auction — and the bid is expected to break the world record for the most expensive plate.

The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol County Borough Council. Currently, it is owned by a private British collector in the UK, who is a serial investor. Khan is now coordinating with the owner and looking for potential bidders in the UAE.

“This is the Year of the 50th and the Expo 2020 Dubai (is kicking off soon). There is no bigger occasion and a better opportunity to acquire this historic British number plate,” said Khan, while flaunting a copy of the number plates in white and yellow colours.

The UK is a popular destination for UAE nationals and residents, with some of them shipping their supercars when they travel abroad. Now, imagine an Emirati or a resident taking a luxury car bearing the ‘UAE 50’ plate to the streets of London.

“It will be a majestic sight. I hope the number plate is bought by someone from the UAE,” said Khan, who has been a resident of the country for more than 10 years.

The UAE holds the most world records when it comes to number plate prices. ‘UAE 50’ is being sold on www.specialnumberplates.com, and Khan is hopeful of finding a potential bidder before the auction ends closer to the Expo opening date.

The Indian expat has curated events such as the UAE and the British International Concours d’Elegance. In 2018, he discovered the first official state motor car — Rolls Royce Phantom V in Vienna, Austria — and is documenting the story through a pictorial book titled ‘Sheikh Zayed’s Rolls-Royce 5VE15’. He has written ‘Automobiles of the Nizams’ and is working on ‘Automobiles of Sheikh Zayed’, ‘Rolls-Royce in Arabia’ and ‘Nizam’s Throne Rolls-Royce 2117’.

