'The UAE's future is beautiful': Sheikh Mohammed lauds Hatta National Day show

The story of UAE's progress unravelled before leaders' eyes during the show

As the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee, the Dubai Ruler said the country's future is just as beautiful as its past.

Taking to social media after the official celebrations in Hatta, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the stunning show, calling it a "beautiful start" for the country's journey towards the next 50 years.

"The future is more beautiful with our dedicated and dedicated national teams," he said on Twitter.

The story of UAE's progress since the country's union unravelled before the leaders' eyes in an emotional visual scenery that paid tribute to the nation's founding fathers.

Stunning 3D projections, light displays and synchronised performances to gripping specially-composed music adorned the sculpture ahead of water screens and a colourful burst of drone-launched fireworks that lit up Hatta’s skies.

The mind-blowing storytelling feat took viewers through the UAE’s tribal history and ancient technologies, leading up to the moment of the union and the 50 years of progress that followed.