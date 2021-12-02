The UAE is there for everyone when the going gets tough

The government has reaffirmed to the world once more what a strong vision can do in making the impossible possible

By Massimo Falcioni Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 10:21 PM

Exactly 10 years ago, when I first came here in December 2011, I had a glimpse of the UAE as a young nation emboldened to be the land of possibilities. But I’d never imagined that one day, I’d be writing a short memoir describing this country — past that old label — as the only place on the earth that has removed the idea of the “impossible” from the dictionary of progress.

The safe and vibrant gathering of 192 countries at Expo 2020 Dubai and the reopening of economic activities back to the pre-pandemic levels deliver a clear message to the world: the UAE had overcome the Covid-19 crisis and so can other countries if they follow what the leadership has done in here.

Complemented by the Expo and the UAE’s Year of the 50th, huge business confidence in the country has inspired hiring plans, especially from SMEs, the growth engine of the economy, as a result of a 10-year record high consumer confidence, the highest since 2011.

Indeed, the UAE government has made it all happen, reaffirming to the world once more what a strong vision can do in making the impossible possible. These principles flow from top to bottom. For one who serves the business community in helping local companies grow globally at Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, I bear witness to the highest level of professionalism at all federal and local governments of the UAE.

ECI is a firm believer of the adoption of the ‘Projects of the 50’, which was approved by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in aiding the UAE to chart a new era of growth path in the next 50 years. At the backdrop of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, our task now is to enhance the competitiveness and flexibility of the UAE workforce by facilitating knowledge transfer and skills development.

In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: “The UAE does not have the luxury of time and will not wait for global conditions to make its future.”

There’s no better way to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years than by unleashing the UAE’s entrepreneurship spirit amongst the youth, true to the idea of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. “Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments,” Sheikh Mohammed said in relation to the ‘Projects of the 50’.

Like loving parents to their children, Their Highnesses couldn’t be prouder than seeing today’s youth becoming “the masters of their own future”. That’s also how I envision my 19-year-old son, whom I have raised here and nurtured with the extraordinary ambitions of our leadership, to become. While studying at NYU Abu Dhabi, he serves at the Dubai Community Development Authority as a Volunteer Ambassador for Italian Youth and an Expo 2020 Dubai volunteer.

Seeing his passion to contribute to the improvement of the community made me realise that we made the right choice of making the UAE our home 10 years ago and we wish to be for the remaining years of our life.

(The author is the CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, a UAE Federal export credit company)