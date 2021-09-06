More talents from around the world will choose UAE: Business leaders

The new residency reforms, including the launch of the Green Visa, will attract and retain top talent in all sectors

With its 13 game-changing projects, the UAE will be able to attract and retain more talent across all sectors, top business leaders have said.

All these economic, digital and residency reforms — which were announced by members of the UAE Cabinet on Sunday — have been designed to prepare the country for the challenges of the future, they added.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, said the projects will “transform the economy and drive the nation’s growth”.

“The residency reforms, including the launch of the Green Visa, will have a tremendous impact on attracting and retaining top talent in all sectors, especially healthcare,” he said.

“Through the Golden Visa scheme, the country’s leadership has already extended a wholehearted welcome to experienced medical professionals. The new reforms will continue to bring in all types of skilled personnel who are invaluable resources in fortifying the healthcare sector.”

The announcements also came at the right time — ahead of the mega event that would bring together thousands of investors and top talents from around the world.

“The Expo will be visited by people across the globe and any strategic programmes implemented as part of the 50 projects that may entice young talents and investors will invite young minds to set base in the country,” said Bal Krishen, chairman and CEO of Century Financial.

“It is expected that visiting companies will transfer part of their economic and financial activities to the UAE and start new investments in it,” he added.

Another project, the UAE Data Law, is a big help for both companies and consumers, especially at a time when hacking is on the rise and digital footprints are getting bigger and riskier, an expert said.

Johnny Karam, managing director and vice-president of international emerging region at Veritas Technologies, said: “Analysts predict the amount of data stored globally will grow from 33ZB in 2018 to 175ZB by 2025.

“While the burden of compliance is squarely on businesses to safeguard consumer data, this new law will enable companies to ensure transparency with their customers and empower consumers with greater control of how their personal data is used, stored and shared.”

For freelancers, being able to get UAE visas for themselves will open up a lot of opportunities.

Also announced on Sunday, the freelancer visa is the first federal scheme of its kind that enables self-employers to sponsor themselves.

Abdul Kareem, an actor and model from Afghanistan, said the recently announced freelancer visa will make it easier for several models around the world to make the UAE their home.

Having acted in a Bollywood movie and many advertisements, Kareem will be one of the few to start his projects in Dubai. “Also, the entertainment industry will flourish, as I see many international shoots happening in the city.”

Mohamed Amr, a fashion designer from Egypt, said the new residency schemes will help him build his career.

“I had come to Dubai in 2018 to understand the textile business and then I took a sales job. The new reform will provide me with more opportunities.”

