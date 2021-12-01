Message to the nation: Seven leaders, seven letters, one future

Rulers reflect on the last 50 years and share their vision for the next five decades

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 8:34 PM

As part of the Year of the 50th celebrations, UAE leaders have issued letters addressed to the nation one day before the official celebration in Hatta, Dubai.

The leaders addressed the nation in their letters, reflecting on the last 50 years and sharing their vision for the next five decades.

Letters to the Nation mark a historic milestone for the UAE following the announcement by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2021 as the Year of the 50th to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “The journey of the 50 years has begun promptly, and everyone can participate in building the future we all seek.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the country's unity is its biggest strength. He said: “The UAE will continue its mission to carry the message of goodwill and peace to the people of the world, and stand in solidarity with them to promote sustainable development for all.”

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Sharjah Ruler, said: “For the past 50 years, our determination has been exceptional, our spirits high and our will iron-strong. Our goals have been clear with a razor-sharp vision: to advance society at all levels.”

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuami, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said: “Today, 50 years since the declaration of the Union, we continue our journey - one that is exceptionally impressive and deeply rooted in humanity.”

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, said: “Our preparations to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the UAE is part of our comprehensive development strategy for the coming 50 years.”

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “Fifty years…the world measures this period by a number of years, but we measure it by the countless achievements of our young nation.”

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, said: “The UAE is moving towards excellence, the future is ours. With the high spirits of our people, a vision that knows no limits and an unwavering sense of determination, we are sure to overcome all obstacles and march confidently towards a brighter future.”

The full version of the rulers' letters can be read here:

UAE citizens and residents are encouraged to read the Letters to the Nation, available in full on www.UAEYearOf.ae, and respond by writing letters to their future selves, envisioning the UAE's future.

Earlier this month, the UAE's Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee announced that the official ceremony celebrating the 50th UAE National Day on December 2, will take place in Dubai's Hatta.

People around the UAE will be able to watch the show live on December 2 at 5.30pm on the UAE National Day official website and on all local TV channels.

The spectacular theatrical show will take viewers on a journey through the land's history and is open to the public, starting from December 4 until 12.