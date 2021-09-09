Meet three Futureneers with grand plans for UAE's next 50 years

Filed on September 9, 2021 | Last updated on September 9, 2021 at 12.38 am

They are among the chosen few who will help shape a new era for the Emirates.

The young Emiratis recently selected to be part of the elite Futureneers circle are ready to bring their passion and expertise to the table and develop ideas and solutions to prepare the country for the challenges ahead.

Khaleej Times spoke to three of them to find out what their grand plans are. Here's what they said:

1. This expert will find the balance between man and machine.

Futureneer Thani Al Mheiri — who is currently a student of New York University in Abu Dhabi — will be looking into the ethics and human philosophy in a tech-driven future.

He believes that a tailored ethical policy will help the country and the youth transition into a more future-ready society. And he vows not to let people down, “especially those who work for the growth of the country”.

2.This strategist wants to find new ways to diversify the economy.

Khaled Al Mubarak, a Futureneer who has been chosen for his business acumen, believes that building entrepreneurship skills in the youth will boost the country's economy and sustainability.

Al Mubarak is studying at the Oxford University in London, and he has also been honing his skills as he joined various international firms in the UAE and the UK.

“I have been preparing myself in problem-solving, industry-shaping and economy-transforming strategies. And all these efforts are not only to help me in the future, but to help others as well,” he said.

3. This science geek eyes a greener UAE.

Alia Al Mansoori was over the moon when she learnt she was picked to become a Futureneer.

“I am very excited to serve the nation. I am very thankful to the leaders, who have put their trust in me in building the nation,” said Al Mansoori, who is studying biological sciences at the University of Edinburg in Scotland.

Chosen for her expertise in science and space, she will be focusing on the fight against climate change and building a sustainable future. “I will be doing a lot of research and explore what works best for the interest of the country.”

