Last month, an Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft performed low-level flypasts over Dubai.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 11:50 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 12:06 PM

Emirates will be performing a low-level flypast over the Sevens Stadium on December 3 between 3.40 and 3.45pm with its special 50th anniversary livery. The flypast is being conducted to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee during the Emirates Dubai 7s.

Media and the general public will be able to take photos and videos of the flypast during that time along the aircraft’s flight path. They must, however, ensure no disruption to the aerial display.

Last month, an Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft performed two low-level flypasts over Sheikh Zayed Road and the Expo 2020 site.