Expat residents have been an essential part of UAE's journey: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Look up at Dubai skies: Emirates will be flying really low to celebrate UAE National Day
Year of the 50th5 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has emphasised that UAE shares its success story with everyone who calls the country home.
Posting an address to the nation on social media, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Countries cannot rely solely on their own people and resources to drive progress."
Rather, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted that expatriate residents of the UAE have been instrumental for the country's journey over the last 50 years.
"We remain open to all who wish to bring their energy, talent and creativity to our shores to help create a brighter future for all," he said.
As the nation marks its historic milestone on December 2 by celebrating its Golden Jubilee, Sheikh Mohamed said "unity remains our single greatest source of strength."
He also paid homage to the courageous men and women of the UAE Armed Forces, stressing that their security services have protected the country for the last 50 years and will continue to do so in the future.
"The UAE remains, as it has always been, a beacon of goodwill, peace, progress and fraternity in the region and world," Sheikh Mohamed said. "We will continue to work for the benefit of humanity everywhere and pursue a future that brings people closer together. We trust that our future will continue to shine with God's grace, our people's determination, and our indomitable will to succeed."
