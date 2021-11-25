Artist attempts world record for UAE's Year of 50, India's 75th Independence Day

Kerala native's plans are underway at Abu Dhabi's India Social and Cultural Centre

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 5:19 PM

An attempt to break a Guinness world record is underway at the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC), Abu Dhabi, as part of the 75th year of the Indian independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Maholstav' and the UAE's Year of 50th celebrations.

Indian artist Sharans Guruvayoor is attempting to break the record of 'largest professional oil painting by a single artist' with portraits of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sharans, a native of Kerala is in Abu Dhabi on a visit visa. During his previous visit, he had made a portrait of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Asked why an artist from India would travel to the UAE to make such portraits, Sharans said: "I am a Malayali and an Indian. There are millions of Indian expats who call the UAE their second home. So, when this country is celebrating 50 years of its formation, I felt this was an apt tribute from an Indian artist."

He is trying to break the existing world record of Chinese artist Li Hangyu. Starting from Thursday, he will work on the painting, which is expected to be complete by November 30.

"I will be the only person making this painting and there will be no helpers involved. My entire attempt will be shot on video." Sharans said during a press conference.

Jojo J. Ambooken, general secretary, ISC, pointed out that on December 2, the painting will be exhibited at the main hall of the ISC, where a Guinness World Record adjudicator will do the inspection. The painting will be on display till December 5 from 6pm to 9pm for the general public.

George Varghese, acting president, ISC, added that on the UAE's National Day, there will be a 10km walkathon on the Corniche from 7am to 9am. Also, on December 10, a blood donation camp will be held at the centre.

Dinesh Poduval, acting treasurer, ISC, said on January 21, 2022, a drawing competition will be held depicting the progress and development of UAE during the past 50 years.