50th UAE National Day: Yacht parade, water sports off Dubai Marina

UAE National Day: 'Floating lake on a lake', drone fireworks for grand show in Hatta
Stunning engineering feat to be broadcast live on all local TV channels, official website
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Dubai Marina is all set to turn an open sea into a cultural extravaganza on December 1 for the landmark UAE 50th National Day celebrations. The second edition of the marine edition celebrations will witness participation from over 20 superyachts, organisers told Khaleej Times.
Along with a yacht parade, organisers AD and M International said they will be organising a flag-hoisting ceremony off the coast of Dubai Marina at 9.30am, said Captain Shafeeq Mohammed Ali of Dubai D3 Yachts.
Advertising and event management company AD and M International said they have teamed up with a professional yacht charter company, D3 Marine. “The event was a huge success last year. We are looking forward to having a much bigger and brighter show this year,” he added.
The grand event includes a luxury yacht parade and several sporting activities. “The entire fleet will assemble in a circular formation at the time of the flag hoisting ceremony. Spectators will be able to witness the flag hoisting ceremony and other water sports activities from the coast and the yachts they are on,” said Captain Ali. A total of 50 flags will be hoisted in celebration of the UAE’s golden jubilee.
After flag hoisting and cultural show, the parade will embark on a two-hour ride from Dubai Marina to the surrounding water. Guests would be able to witness Dubai’s landmarks spots through the sea including The Atlantis before concluding the event, he explained.
Operational manager of AD and M International, Joshua Sebastian said: “We are very excited for this grand event and happy to share the curtain-raiser for this year’s National Day celebrations. We are expecting huge crowds for the event this year.”
