Xiaomi 11T Pro Review
Xiaomi has been the company that brings flagship features at a great price and the 11T Pro is evidence of that. The mid-range device packs in a lot of features you can expect from its more expensive competitors and it keeps it rather affordable.
Compared to the 11, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has the same chipset, camera system but it does have a bigger battery capacity and charges way faster. The charging needs to be specified; it packs in a whopping 120W HyperCharge charger that comes in the box. And why is that important? You’ll get a fully charged phone in under 20 minutes, flat.
What’s more, this fast-charging technology is offered on a massive 5000mAh dual-cell battery which means you don’t have to worry about running out of juice when you’re on the go. To which this makes it the best battery and charging technology combination that Xiaomi has introduced till now.
And to enjoy all of that content, the Xiaomi’s 11T Pro display features a beautiful 6.67’’ 120Hz AMOLED flat display with TrueColor, 1 billion colors, and 1000 nits peak brightness. The display delivers smooth visuals and extreme responsiveness without compromising battery life with its 120Hz AdaptiveSync and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate at is 2400 x 1080 resolution and it will be quite alright for some Full HD gaming or watching content on stream. The 11T Pro’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
For audio, Xiaomi 11T Pro’s dedicated dual speakers deliver with Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos support for its speakers
As expected, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro cameras retain the same design. It has the 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide angle, combined with AI computational capabilities, 4K HDR10+ recording, over 1 billion colors, which enable Xiaomi 11T Pro to optimize for brightness, color and contrast ratios frame-by-frame. Its macro camera is one of the best-in-class cameras that beats out many of its competitors. Video can be pushed to 8K resolution or 4K 60fps and it has an assortment of fun modes that many will like for both photography and video.
As far as software goes, the 11T Pro runs Android 11 MIUI and runs very similar to the iOS-style control center which makes things easier for users who are migrating from the Apple platform. It also runs on 5G which is to be expected. The Snapdragon 888 chipset, mostly reserved for premium devices powers the 11T Pro that brings a chock full of performance gains for video shooting, photography and gaming.
Verdict
The Xiaomi 11T Pro is designed to run the marathon. It’s got a large battery, a large screen, charges fairly quickly and you’ll still get great performance at a price of AED 2,399 The camera handles well but its macro camera is exceptionally great. This is a phone that could potentially be in the hands of content creators who are on a budget.