Xebia acquires Dutch firm CoMakeIT

Xebia and CoMakeIT will continue to support clients’ continuous innovation and business growth

CoMakeIT, founded in The Netherlands in 2006, helps product and software companies thrive by providing software product expertise, people and tools needed to meet ambitious objectives. Today, the company’s primary focus is on product software companies creating the right mix of technology and teams support with the right talents so that its clients can achieve sustainable growth.

Xebia is a fast-growing digital leader known for helping companies worldwide digitally transform by offering high-quality IT consultancy from its offices in The Netherlands, India, the UK, the US and Dubai. With coMakeIT, Xebia looks forward to expanding its managed services capability and having the resources to accelerate its clients’ software development.

Steven ten Napel, CEO and founder of coMakeIT, said: “We are extremely value-driven. Just like Xebia, at coMakeIT, it’s all about ‘people first.’ Our company culture and field of work are very similar, which makes us a perfect match. Together, we will soon be able to better assist clients in overcoming scalability issues, implementing modern technology.”

Anand Sahay, CEO of Xebia Global Services, added: “Xebia is a leader in the digital transformation, software engineering, cloud, DevOps and architecture space. Acquiring coMakeIT will help Xebia address the cloud-native and platform development needs of the ISV market and grow in that space globally. ”

Shankar Garg, region head — Xebia MEA, also stated: “With CoMakeIT acquisition, we aim to partner with Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and ISV’s on their product engineering, cloud adoption, and application modernization strategies. Their product co-creation stewardship and innovation accelerators are complimentary to Xebia’s value proposition.”

For more details, contact infome@xebia.com or visit www.xebiamiddleeast.com