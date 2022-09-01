Romancing my protagonist

Through the lens, lightly
When the clock chimes twelve,
Ink spills from heavenly springs,
The Moon slithers from its burrows,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
Roses bloom blue and white,
Winds whistle a Beethoven,
Stardust rain down the skies,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
Draperies plays the harp gently,
Fingers beat the drums of passion,
Words whirl like a Sufi Dervish,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
Hijab smooth as silk sways,
Bangles gleam like a rainbow,
Eyes flutter an innocence,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
Verses dribble from flowing locks
Lips quiver like a leaf in a gale,
Svelte figure smells of a tome,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
Heart as pure as a prayer,
Conscience as clear as a crystal,
Will as strong as a diamond,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
Love flutters loud in my heart,
As I breathe your breath,
Eat your hunger, drink your thirst,
Isn’t the best day, oh angel?
You’re my desire and dream since
I clothe you in my thoughts.
Sink my sorrows in your sighs,
Kiss you on my best writing day.
suresh@khaleejtimes.com
