Romancing my protagonist

Musings on everyday life

by Suresh Pattali Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 9:21 PM

When the clock chimes twelve,

Ink spills from heavenly springs,

The Moon slithers from its burrows,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

Roses bloom blue and white,

Winds whistle a Beethoven,

Stardust rain down the skies,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

Draperies plays the harp gently,

Fingers beat the drums of passion,

Words whirl like a Sufi Dervish,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

Hijab smooth as silk sways,

Bangles gleam like a rainbow,

Eyes flutter an innocence,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

Verses dribble from flowing locks

Lips quiver like a leaf in a gale,

Svelte figure smells of a tome,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

Heart as pure as a prayer,

Conscience as clear as a crystal,

Will as strong as a diamond,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

Love flutters loud in my heart,

As I breathe your breath,

Eat your hunger, drink your thirst,

Isn’t the best day, oh angel?

You’re my desire and dream since

I clothe you in my thoughts.

Sink my sorrows in your sighs,

Kiss you on my best writing day.

