Zelensky visits wounded ‘defenders of Ukraine’ in hospital

Russian troops continue to move slowly towards Kyiv

By ANI Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 10:16 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 10:21 PM

As Russian troops continue to slowly move closer to Kyiv, while cities in the southern and western parts of the country sustain ongoing attacks as well, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met the wounded military personnel in a hospital.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the wounded defenders of Ukraine in the hospital,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote in a tweet. Moreover, Russian forces strike at a school in Mykolaiv Oblast on Sunday.

Lifesavers are countering the fire and rescuing people who appeared to be under the debris of concrete due to the shelling, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim. According to the Ukrainian media outlet, no casualties have been reported yet.

Furthermore, as per the Mariupol city council, the death toll of civilians rose to 2,187. Russia bombed Mariupol, a besieged city in Donetsk Oblast, 22 times in the last 24 hours, according to the city council.

About 400,000 residents are stuck in the city, as Russia continues to block evacuation, reported The Kyiv Independent. Ukrainian Foreign minister urged foreign nationals to not join hands with Russian invasion forces.

“Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. I warn foreign nationals who might be agitated to join Russian invasion forces: don’t. We have already launched cases in international courts. Even if you survive, you will be a war criminal. Not worth money or anything else,” he tweeted.

Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defense Ministry continues to maintain that the “special operation” is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. However, the West has refuted these claims and has imposed sanctions on Russia.A number of countries including the US, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, prompting many international businesses to leave the Russian market.