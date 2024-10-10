Zelensky touts 'victory plan' against Russia in Macron talks

France's President Emmanuel Macron (left) shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday. — AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as part of a European tour aimed at securing more Western support before the presidential election in the United States.

Zelensky is seeking a military and financial boost during a 48-hour trip to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin, amid fears of dwindling support if Donald Trump becomes US president next month.

Earlier on Thursday Zelensky said he laid out his plan to defeat Russian forces as he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Nato chief Mark Rutte in London.

Ukraine is facing its toughest winter since the full-scale attack started in February 2022, as Russia launches strikes on the country's power grid and advances across the eastern frontline.

A planned meeting of Ukraine's allies in Germany on Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off his visit to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton.

The meeting with Macron, marking the fifth trip by Zelensky to Paris since the attack, was set to reiterate French support for Kyiv.

The Elysee has said the talks will be an opportunity for Macron "to reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide, over the long term and with all of its partners, unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people".

The talks come after Macron on Wednesday made a highly unusual visit to a military camp in eastern France, whose precise location was not disclosed, to meet part of a brigade of Ukrainian troops France is training.

The French army is training on French territory 2,300 soldiers from the brigade, named Anne of Kyiv, after the Kyiv-born princess who married the French 11th century King Henri I.

Speaking after his Downing Street meeting, Zelensky said he "outlined the details of our victory plan," adding it "aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war".

"We have agreed to work on it together with our allies," he added.

Zelensky has rejected any peace plan that involves ceding territory to Russia, arguing Moscow must first withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

Starmer said it was important to demonstrate "our continued commitment" to Ukraine.

The meeting, he said, was a chance to "go through the plan, to talk in more detail".

Zelensky maintains that Ukraine desperately needs more aid to fight back after Russia captured dozens of small towns and villages in the disputed east.

He is also pushing for clearance to use long-range weapons supplied by allies, including British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Washington and London have stalled on giving approval over fears it could draw Nato allies into direct conflict with Russia.

Zelensky said he raised the subject in the meeting. Rutte told reporters "legally, that is possible because legally, Ukraine is allowed to use its weapons, if they can hit targets in Russia, if these targets present a threat to Ukraine".