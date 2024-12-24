Yemen's Houthis claim missile launch at Israel

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters File

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday said they fired a "ballistic missile" at central Israel, after the Israeli military said it intercepted a "projectile".

The Houthis, who have targeted Israel as well as key maritime routes over the Gaza war, last week fired two missiles that caused damage and more than a dozen injuries in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said in a statement that they had targeted a military site "of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile", using the Arabic name for Jaffa, part of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military earlier said it had intercepted "a projectile that was launched from Yemen", after air raid sirens sounded in the centre and south of Israel. It said the projectile "was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory".

Israel's emergency medical service reported no injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned the Houthis over their increasing attacks.

"I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Huthis, because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force," Netanyahu told lawmakers, "even if it takes time".