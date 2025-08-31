UN envoy says Yemen's Houthis detain at least 11 personnel

The United Nations envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Sunday that the country's Houthi rebels had raided UN premises and detained at least 11 workers.

"I strongly condemn the new wave of arbitrary detentions of UN personnel today in Sanaa and Hodeida... as well as the forced entry into UN premises and seizure of UN property. At least 11 UN personnel were detained," Grundberg said in a statement, demanding that they be "immediately and unconditionally" released.

The UN's World Food Programme earlier said one of its staff members had been detained at the agency's Sanaa offices.