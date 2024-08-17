E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

X to close operations in Brazil 'effective immediately'

The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, billionaire Elon Musk's platform said on Saturday

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 8:23 PM

Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil "effective immediately" due to what it called "censorship orders" from Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.

X claims Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Brazil's Supreme Court, where Moraes has a seat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, billionaire Elon Musk's platform said on Saturday.

ALSO READ:


More news from World