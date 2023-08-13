X, formerly known as Twitter, users experience global outage: Downdetector

Complaints of the issue started surfacing around 4pm UAE time, and peaked at 7pm

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 7:24 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 7:27 PM

Twitter users have reported trouble using the app on Sunday, reported Downdetector.

Users around the globe have been facing issues regarding uploading and viewing of visual content like images and videos on the application, which is now known as X.

According to Downdetector, complaints of the issue started surfacing around 4pm UAE time, and peaked at 7pm.

More to follow