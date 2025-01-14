WWII-era guide for UK spies to go on display

A sign of "MI5: Official Secrets" exhibition is seen at the National Archives in London, Britain, on January 13, 2025. — Reuters

Avoid facial disguises, carry loose change and be ready to make split-second decisions: just some of the advice Britain's domestic spy agency gave recruits tailing subjects nearly a century ago.

Complete with drawings detailing how best to tail the suspect, the country's MI5 security services issued the World War II-era guide to "observation" work to officers unfamiliar with this key piece of spycraft.

From "picking up the suspect" and "following in the street" to "in a restaurant" and "travelling by train", this how-to even features guidance when the subject entered the post office — deemed "excellent opportunities for investigation".

The booklet is among various newly-declassified records set to go on display in a groundbreaking exhibition showcasing MI5's work over its 115-year history.

Due to open at the National Archives in west London in several months, it is the first time the agency has collaborated with archivists to provide "an insider's perspective on the evolution of espionage".

The exhibition — 'MI5: Official Secrets' — will feature original case files, photographs and papers, alongside authentic espionage equipment used by spies and spycatchers, according to the National Archives.

"While much of our work must remain secret, this exhibition reflects our ongoing commitment to being open wherever we can," MI5 chief Ken McCallum said.

The collection going on display includes key moments from Britain's rich espionage history, including a first-hand account of Soviet double agent Kim Philby's 1963 confession and MI5's interest in the actor Dirk Bogarde.

With its old-fashioned language and cartoonish caricatures of different pursuits, the guide to "observation" is at the lighter end of the showcase's contents.