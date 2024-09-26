World's first CO2 storage service soon ready in Norway

Norway’s Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland (left) visits the Northern Lights, a CO2 transport and storage facility on Thursday in Oygarden, near Bergen, Norway. — AFP

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 10:05 PM

Norway is set to inaugurate on Thursday the gateway to a massive undersea vault for carbon dioxide, a crucial step before opening what its operator calls the first commercial service offering CO2 transport and storage.

The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed.

The aim is to prevent the emissions from being released into the atmosphere, and thereby help halt climate change.

On the island of Oygarden, a key milestone will be marked on Thursday with the inauguration of a terminal built on the shores of the North Sea, its shiny storage tanks rising up against the sky.

It is here that the liquified CO2 will be transported by boat, then injected through a long pipeline into the seabed, at a depth of around 2.6 kilometres, for permanent storage.

The facility, a joint venture grouping oil giants Equinor of Norway, Anglo-Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies of France, is expected to bury its first CO2 deliveries in 2025.

It will have an initial capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, before being ramped up to five million tonnes in a second phase if there is enough demand.

"Our first purpose is to demonstrate that the carbon capture and storage (CCS) chain is feasible," Northern Lights managing director Tim Heijn told AFP.

"It can make a real impact on the CO2 balance and help achieve climate targets," he said.

CCS technology is complex and costly but has been advocated by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), especially for reducing the CO2 footprint of industries like cement and steel, which are difficult to decarbonise.

The world's overall capture capacity is currently just 50.5 million tonnes, according to the IEA, or barely 0.1 per cent of the world's annual total emissions.

In order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era, CCS would have to prevent at least one billion tonnes of CO2 emissions per year by 2030, the IEA says.

The technology is still in the early stages, and has been slow to develop because of prohibitive costs -- compared to the price companies have to pay for CO2 emission quotas, for example.

It therefore depends heavily on subsidies.

"Public support was and will be crucial to help such innovative projects to advance, especially as CCS costs are still higher than the costs of CO2 emissions in Europe," said Daniela Peta, public affairs director at the Global CCS Institute.

The Norwegian government has financed 80 per cent of the cost of Northern Lights, which has been kept confidential.

The Scandinavian country is Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer.

The North Sea, with its depleted oil and gas fields and its vast network of pipelines, is an ideal region to bury unwanted greenhouse gases.

Several other undersea storage projects are under development in Europe.

The Greensand scheme, being built off Denmark's coast by British chemicals group Ineos and 23 partners, is due to enter into service in late 2025 or early 2026.