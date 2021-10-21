World’s biggest triceratops dinosaur skeleton sells for $7.7 million
The enormous skeleton is estimated to be over 66 million years old.
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for $7.7 million ( 6.6 million euros) Thursday at a Paris auction house.
The enormous skeleton, estimated to be over 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota. The triceratops is known for its three horns on the head.
Big John, named after the owner of the land where it was found, is certified by the Guinness World Records as the largest documented skeleton of a triceratops. The dinosaur died in an ancient flood plain on the island continent stretching from present-day Alaska to Mexico, allowing the conservation of his skeleton in mud. Its skeleton is more than 60% complete and its skull more than 75% complete, making it unique.
The skeleton is 7.15 meters long (23 feet) and stands 2.7 meters high (8 feet) at the hips. The skull represents more than one third of its total length, with two large horns over 1.1 meter long (3.6 feet).
The hammer price at the Drouot auction house, before commission and other costs, was 5.5 million euros.
The auction house did not give details about the buyer.
-
MENA
Sudan crisis: Thousands rally in Khartoum...
The country has been ruled by an interim civilian-military government ... READ MORE
-
World
Believe it or not: US surgeons successfully...
The kidney was attached to blood vessels in a woman's upper leg,... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
India: Court extends custody of Aryan Khan until...
A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the cruise ship... READ MORE
-
Europe
British police charge 25-year-old man with murder ...
Ali Harbi Ali has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist ... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai: It’s like floating in the clouds,...
The entire ride lasts for 38 minutes READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan Pavilion attracts over 100,...
The colourful exterior of the Pavilion attracted more than 8,000... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Top 5 things kids can check out this...
Children can indulge in storytelling, history and other fun... READ MORE
-
News
UAE businessman gives away free T20 tickets to...
Anis Sajan gave his staff members 100 tickets for the India-Pakistan... READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end