World watches with concern as mutiny unfolds in Russia

Countries around the world were closely watching events unfolding in Russia on Saturday as Wagner rebels marched towards Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Wagner mutiny showed Russia's "full-scale weakness".
Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said the rebellion provided a "window of opportunity" for Kyiv on the battlefield.
US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation in Russia and Washington and "will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments", National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said.
European Union chief Charles Michel tweeted that the bloc was "closely monitoring the situation in Russia as it unfolds".
"This is clearly an internal Russian issue," he wrote, adding that "our support for Ukraine" remains "unwavering".
The bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said the EU was in "permanent contact with our ambassador in Moscow and continuing our internal consultations with our member states".
NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said only the alliance was "monitoring the situation".
NATO member Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Facebook that while the mutiny may offer respite to Ukraine, Russia's neighbours need to "prepare for the most unexpected scenarios".
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged "all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians".
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer warned of the nuclear risks of the instability in Russia.
He said events in Russia "are always of the utmost importance, because the Russian Federation has a great potential for biological, chemical and nuclear weapons".
Leaders in Berlin, Paris, Stockholm, Norway and Brussels all said they were keeping close watch on the situation in Russia.
In Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said the events "show how the aggression against Ukraine is causing instability also within Russia".
