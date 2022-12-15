World Cup: Morocco files official protest with Fifa about semi-final referee

They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
Following their defeat in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final by France, Morocco's football federation (FRMF) has filed a protest with Fifa regarding the refereeing of the match in Qatar.
"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) strongly protested against the arbitration of the Morocco-France match officiated by Mr. Cesar Arturo Ramos", says the official statement.
The FRMF says it has sent a letter to Fifa regarding two indisputable penalties. The statement adds: "The FRMF also expressed its great astonishment that the Video Assistance to Arbitration (VAR) system did not react to these... situations."
The football federation says it will spare no effort to defend and preserve the rights of the National Selections, by advocating fairness, and by denouncing the decisions taken during the semi-final of the World Cup.
