World Cup: Morocco files official protest with Fifa about semi-final referee

The FRMF says it has sent a letter to the governing body regarding two indisputable penalties

AFP

Thu 15 Dec 2022

Following their defeat in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final by France, Morocco's football federation (FRMF) has filed a protest with Fifa regarding the refereeing of the match in Qatar.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) strongly protested against the arbitration of the Morocco-France match officiated by Mr. Cesar Arturo Ramos", says the official statement.

The FRMF says it has sent a letter to Fifa regarding two indisputable penalties. The statement adds: "The FRMF also expressed its great astonishment that the Video Assistance to Arbitration (VAR) system did not react to these... situations."

The football federation says it will spare no effort to defend and preserve the rights of the National Selections, by advocating fairness, and by denouncing the decisions taken during the semi-final of the World Cup.

