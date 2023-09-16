Women set fire to prison ward near Iran's Tehran

Watch: Alligator moves towards children in Texas lake as family ignores warning signs; little ones pulled to safety in time
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size
Prison guards on Saturday put out a fire started by female inmates in a prison ward near the capital Tehran, Iran's official IRNA news agency.
It said female convicts on death row protesting the prison management set fire to the women's ward at the Qarchak jail by burning their clothes.
It was unclear if the incident was linked to the general protests on the first anniversary death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network had said earlier that female inmates on Saturday held protests at the Qarchak prison on the anniversary of Amini's death. It said special forces entered the ward, beat up the women and fired pellet bullets at some of the protesters.
ALSO READ:
The alligator was reported to be 14-foot-long in size
The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies
The modern look reflects the company's sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices
The Bahamas-flagged vessel has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States
In widely shared video, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics is seen holding a woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket
The tech giant said on Wednesday that the model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards
Daily Mail reported that his car went down a 70-metre cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
It is believed to have killed over 2,000 people, destroyed houses, and washed away vehicles and entire neighbourhoods