Woman with uterus transplanted by robot gives birth to healthy baby

In a first, a baby boy was born to a mother who had her uterus implanted by a robot.
The little boy was born via a planned C-section, in Sweden last month. Both, the mother and child, are healthy.
This is a groundbreaking discovery for thousands of women who wish to have a child and are unable to due to complications.
The woman underwent a minimally invasive surgery where a robot implanted a uterus in her.
Small cameras, robotic arms and surgical instruments were inserted using small entry holes in the woman's lower belly, making the surgery a first in the field.
An embryo was later inserted into the woman's womb through IVF, after which a pregnancy was confirmed.
In a media report, doctors involved said that they were able to carry out an ultra-fine surgery using robots.
