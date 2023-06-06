Woman with uterus transplanted by robot gives birth to healthy baby

Small cameras, robotic arms and surgical instruments were inserted using small entry holes in the woman's lower belly

Image used for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 9:00 PM

In a first, a baby boy was born to a mother who had her uterus implanted by a robot.

The little boy was born via a planned C-section, in Sweden last month. Both, the mother and child, are healthy.

This is a groundbreaking discovery for thousands of women who wish to have a child and are unable to due to complications.

The woman underwent a minimally invasive surgery where a robot implanted a uterus in her.

Small cameras, robotic arms and surgical instruments were inserted using small entry holes in the woman's lower belly, making the surgery a first in the field.

An embryo was later inserted into the woman's womb through IVF, after which a pregnancy was confirmed.

In a media report, doctors involved said that they were able to carry out an ultra-fine surgery using robots.

