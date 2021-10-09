Woman jailed for getting too close to bear for a photo
The 25-year-old tourist didn't follow instructions from the staff at Yellowstone National Park
A US woman who got up close and personal with a grizzly bear so she could take a photo has been jailed for four days.
Samantha Dehring got within a few feet of the enormous animal and her three cubs so she could snap her picture in Yellowstone National Park in May.
The 25-year-old was with a group of other tourists when the razor-clawed creature arrived.
As other visitors backed away to the safety of their vehicles — following instructions from park rangers — Dehring went towards the bear and snapped away.
“Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish,” said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray in Wyoming, where the bulk of the sprawling reserve is located.
“Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”
“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly.”
Park rules say visitors should stay at least 90 metres away from bears and wolves.
Dehring admitted the offence and was jailed for four days and fined $1,000.
Yellowstone was the first national park established in the United States. It stretches for more than 7,700 square kilometres and includes attractions such as Old Faithful, a huge geyser.
The park was the inspiration for Jellystone Park in the 1960s cartoon “Yogi Bear”, featuring a friendly, but permanently hungry, bear whose chief preoccupation is snaffling visitors’ “pic-a-nic baskets.”
-
World
Father gets 48 years in jail for death of 13-year-...
Mark Redwine's son went missing while on a Thanksgiving visit to his... READ MORE
-
World
US, Mexico agree to revamp fight against drug...
Antony Blinken says more needed to be done in areas including... READ MORE
-
World
US delegation to meet Taliban in first high-level ...
The US will press the Taliban to ensure continued safe passage for US ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for...
The disruption comes days after the social media giant suffered a six-... READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan president to visit UAE to...
Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site is considered the largest... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Tata wins Air India bid: Staff unions express...
'The Tata group is well known for taking care of its employees' READ MORE
-
World
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in...
At least 46 people were killed and 140 injured in an attack in Kunduz READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?