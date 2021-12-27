Woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

Munni was allegedly smuggled by her uncle to Delhi and was sold there
World
A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.
Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend on Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 185 kilometres south of St. Louis.
KFVS television reported that a woman had called police shortly after 11pm on Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.
After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside the home and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead with several fresh stab wounds.
Wilson told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. She also told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.
Wilson was being held on Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It was not immediately known if Wilson had an attorney to speak on her behalf.
