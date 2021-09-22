Woman arrested after 'throwing injured puppy into sea'
She told officers she did not have the money for her dog's medical treatment.
A woman who witnesses say threw an injured puppy into the ocean was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, police in a Georgia island town said.
Candy Selena Marban was taken into custody one day after they circulated a wanted poster which was shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours on social media, Tybee Island police said.
ALSO READ:
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of elephants in new protection law
Badly wounded dog left on street rescued in UAE
Officers encountered Marban on September 12 and retrieved the puppy from the beach, the agency said in a statement.
Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she did not have the money to seek medical treatment.
Officers cited Marban with violating a city cruelty to animals ordinance and allowed her to go, police said.
“The original call was that she was throwing the dog into the water,” Tybee Island police Lt. Emory Randolph said. “Some witnesses were very upset about that.”
Video: Outrage as lion cub is used in Pakistan wedding shoot
Watch: Thai family gets repeat mammoth visitor
One of the dog’s legs was severely injured, said Randolph, adding that he was not certain exactly how the leg had been hurt.
“There was no attempt to obtain professional medical treatment,” he said.
Officers took the puppy in for emergency medical treatment in Savannah.
After a veterinarian decided the puppy would have to be euthanised because its injuries were so severe, detectives secured a warrant for a more serious felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.
It wasn’t known Wednesday whether Marban has an attorney who could be reached for comment.
-
World
Woman arrested after 'throwing injured puppy into ...
She told officers she did not have the money for her dog's medical... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six billion doses of vaccine given...
UAE remains the most vaccinated country at 198 shots per 100 habitants READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Melbourne police arrest 200 at lockdown ...
Golf balls, batteries and bottles were among the items thrown at... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Thousands flee Myanmar town after clashes with...
Attacks on troops and assets have increased after lawmakers were... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
-
News
Inside the Burj Al Arab with 90-minute, butler-...
Visitors will hear the "untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai starts special clinics for 'long Covid-19'...
Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six billion doses of vaccine given...
UAE remains the most vaccinated country at 198 shots per 100 habitants READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
35 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes