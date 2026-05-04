WHO says hantavirus' risk to wider public remains low after cruise ship deaths

Hantavirus infections are 'uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents', said Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe WHO

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 2:24 PM
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A suspected outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship, on which three people have died, presents a low risk to the public, the head of the World Health Organiwation Europe said Monday.

"The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions," Hans Kluge said in a statement, adding that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents".

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