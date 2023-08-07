WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement
The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup manufactured by an Indian company, in yet another blow to the country's image as the "pharmacy of the world".
The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, was obtained from a location in Iraq and was submitted for laboratory analysis.
It was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt. Ltd, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, WHO said in its medical products alert.
The batch had 0.25% of diethylene glycol and 2.1% of ethylene glycol, when the acceptable safety limit for both is no more than 0.10%, WHO said.
The agency said the manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of business hours.
Cough syrups made in India were linked to deaths of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.
The Indian regulator had cancelled the manufacturing licence of Marion Biotech, which had exported the syrups to Uzbekistan, and arrested some of their employees.
The company involved in Gambia, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, has denied that its drugs were responsible for the deaths in the country, and tests by an Indian government laboratory found no toxins in them.
