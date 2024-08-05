WHO chief mulls declaring public health emergency on mpox

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief said on Sunday that he is considering convening an expert committee to advise on whether the growing mpox outbreak in Africa should be declared an international emergency.

"As a deadlier strain of mpox spreads to multiple African countries, WHO and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, local governments and partners are further scaling up the response to interrupt disease transmission. But more funding and support for a comprehensive response are needed," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the social media platform X.

He added, "I am considering convening an International Health Regulations emergency committee to advise me on whether the outbreak of mpox should be declared a public health emergency of international concern."

