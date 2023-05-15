WHO advises not to use non-sugar sweeteners for weight control in newly released guideline

The authority also suggested that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases

Published: Mon 15 May 2023

A new guideline has been released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control. In a statement, the authority warned against using NSS to control body weight, or to try and reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

A systematic review of available evidence found that the use of NSS does not offer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. Results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

"Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” says Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety.

"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health."

However, this recommendation does not apply to individuals with pre-existing diabetes, the statement adds. It also does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories, and are therefore not considered NSS.

It includes all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers.

Examples of common non-sugar sweeteners

Acesulfame K

Aspartame

Advantame

Cyclamates

Neotame

Saccharin

Sucralose

Stevia

Stevia derivatives.

