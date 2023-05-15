WHO advises not to use non-sugar sweeteners for weight control in newly released guideline

INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'bulls eye' on her first attempt, says Navy official
A new guideline has been released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control. In a statement, the authority warned against using NSS to control body weight, or to try and reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).
A systematic review of available evidence found that the use of NSS does not offer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. Results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.
"Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” says Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety.
"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health."
However, this recommendation does not apply to individuals with pre-existing diabetes, the statement adds. It also does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories, and are therefore not considered NSS.
It includes all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers.
ALSO READ:
INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'bulls eye' on her first attempt, says Navy official
On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
Their stories are filled with an unmistakable sense of loss and deep sadness due to the ethnic clashes, the loss of their homes and the difficult time they spent in the relief camps
The Vatican says they spoke about Ukraine’s humanitarian and political situation
Repatriation will begin with small museums and private collectors, and then efforts will turn to larger institutions and Royal collections
According to residents, RSF fighters continue to occupy properties while the army carries out air strikes that say hit civilian targets
Education authorities have started providing post-result counselling services to students and parents
BJP could not make the mark in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister and workers of the party, says Chief Minister Bommai