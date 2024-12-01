White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Palestinian women react at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip December 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor told US media on Sunday.

"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today. There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," said Jake Sullivan, according to a transcript released by broadcaster NBC.

