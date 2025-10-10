White House says Nobel Prize places 'politics over peace', Trump will continue 'saving lives'

The White House on Friday criticised the Nobel Prize committee's decision to award the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

Earlier today, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Maria Corina Machado as the recipient of the Peace Prize, the most highly anticipated of the prestigious Nobels.

The committee decided to award the 2025 prize to Maria "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Read the Khaleej Times report for more information on Maria's life.