Wheel falls from Boeing plane in Los Angeles

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:34 PM

A Boeing jetliner taking off from Los Angeles lost a wheel Monday, the latest in a string of safety scares for the aerospace giant.

United Airlines, which operated the Boeing 757-200, said the plane lost the wheel after leaving Los Angeles International Airport but landed safely in Denver, its intended destination.

"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," the airline said in statement.

No injuries were reported from the ground or the 174 passengers and seven crew members on board.

It was the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off.

In March, a Boeing 777 bound for Japan had a tire fall off shortly after takeoff from San Francisco. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.