What's On Saudi Arabia launches Arabic website
The food, travel, news and entertainment resource in the Kingdom will now be available in English and Arabic
Popular English website What’s On Saudi Arabia announced the launch of its Arabic edition, whatsonsaudiarabia.com/ar on Sunday.
The food, travel, news and entertainment resource in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will now be available in both languages.
Originally launched in January 2021 in English, the website will now appeal to both expat and local markets in KSA. The website content will have a focus on Riyadh and Jeddah while also catering to the rest of the Kingdom, a statement from What’s On Saudi Arabia said.
Ian Fairservice, managing partner of Motivate Media Group, said: “We are very excited to be launching What’s On Saudi Arabia in Arabic. More people than ever can enjoy and interact with our content making the most of their experiences in the Kingdom”.
What’s On Saudi Arabia already receives thousands of online visitors via its social channels and website.
