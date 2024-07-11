What's Nato pledged to Ukraine at the Washington summit?

US President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stand with Nato allies and partners during a welcome ceremony before a dinner at the White House during Nato's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, on July 10, 2024. --- Reuters

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 10:59 AM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM

Nato countries at their summit in Washington on Wednesday came up with what alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg called a "substantial package" of support for Ukraine.

But what exactly is Nato offering the war-torn country two and half years into Russia's attack?

Nato will take a greater role from the United States in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command.

The move is aimed at shielding supplies to Kyiv from a potential return to the White House by Donald Trump after November's presidential election.

The change will see hundreds of personnel from different Nato members stationed at a base in Germany, and key hubs along the alliance's eastern flank.

The switch is quite modest -- and a three-star US General looks likely to take the lead.

But its an important step for an alliance that has so far steered clear of having a direct role in arming Ukraine for fears it would drag Nato closer to war with Russia.

Nato countries have pledged to maintain support for Ukraine for a further year at the rate they have been doing since Russia attacked -- a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43 billion).

"Through proportional contributions, allies intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail," a summit declaration said.

The political promise is designed to put aid on a firmer footing -- but it is not legally binding and could be ignored by future leaders.

Initially, Stoltenberg had hoped to get allies to make it a multi-year commitment but the US demanded a review next year.

Nato didn't give Ukraine what it really wants: a clear invite to join the alliance in the near future.

Instead leaders reaffirmed the commitment that Kyiv will one day become a member "when allies agree and conditions are met."

To offer Ukraine some encouragement, leaders did agree to say that Kyiv's path to membership is "irreversible."

They also declared that the Nato package "constitutes a bridge" to joining.