UN faces funding crisis as billions needed to feed world’s hungry

WFP warns cuts may leave over 100 million people at risk of severe hunger in 2026

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 4:54 PM

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to invest up to Dh44 billion in Al Maktoum airport

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

The UN's World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.

"Declines in global humanitarian funding are forcing WFP to prioritise food assistance to roughly one third of those in need," targeting 110 million of the most vulnerable, it said in a statement.

'Parasocial' crowned Cambridge Dictionary word of 2025

Dubai Airshow 2025: Flydubai orders 150 Airbus aircraft worth Dh88 billion

Why now is the moment for Gulf NRIs to bet big on India’s equity markets

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

That would cost $13 billion, the agency estimated -- but warned that "current funding forecasts indicate WFP may only receive close to half that goal".

The WFP's largest donor is the United States which, under President Donald Trump, has cut foreign aid, including to UN agencies. Other big donors, including some European nations, have also shrunk their humanitarian budgets. 

The 318 million people facing acute hunger is more than double the figure recorded in 2019, as conflict, extreme weather and economic instability have taken their toll, the WFP said.

In a foreword to the WFP's 2026 Global Outlook report, she said the world's response "remains slow, fragmented and underfunded".

"Global aid now covers less than half of total needs, with steep reductions in food assistance. Almost all operations have had to cut food and cash, and prioritise which vulnerable group receive help," she wrote.

"At the same time, attacks on aid workers have surged, revealing a growing disregard for international humanitarian law."

For those facing hunger in 2026, 41 million people are classified as facing emergency or worse levels.

Last week, both UN food agencies -- WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) -- warned of 16 "hunger hotspots" around the globe, from Haiti to South Sudan, saying that funding shortfalls were worsening already dire conditions. In a joint report, the agencies said that they had so far received only $10.5 billion out of a required $29 billion to help those at risk.