Weightlifter crushed to death after 60kg bar falls on his neck during workout

The WHO lifted the highest alert level that had been in place for the pandemic earlier this year
A weightlifter was crushed to death after a heavy metal bar fell on his neck and suffocated him during a workout session at his home gym.
Veteran lifter Carl Hughes, 61, was trapped under the 60kg bar after working out at his home in Rhos-on-Sea, Wales.
According to media reports in UK, a neighbour found Mr Hughes' body after she went to check on him in his flat in the seaside town. The neighbour became alarmed when he did not collect his morning paper - before discovering him dead under the weight of his bench.
Carl was lying on the weights bench in his bedroom with the barbell on his neck when he was found on September 9.
After the medical examination, it was determined that his death was due to asphyxia secondary to neck compression by a bar. Samples have been sent for toxicology tests to check on any substances in his body.
ALSO READ:
The WHO lifted the highest alert level that had been in place for the pandemic earlier this year
Minister says it crashed while picking up water to douse a forest fire on Saturday night
Airline issues a statement confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating but offering no details about deaths or injuries
It was unclear if the incident was linked to the general protests on the first anniversary death of Mahsa Amini in police custody
His first official visit abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic has fanned Western fears that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy sanctions and strike an arms deal
'Everyone was praying, crying, we saw the death,' a resident said, describing the rushing water as sounding 'like a snake'
Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one saying at least 3,840 dead
It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8