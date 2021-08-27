We will hunt you down, Biden warns Kabul airport attackers
US president says the US service members killed in the attack were on a selfless mission to save the lives
President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States will hunt down the attackers of twin explosions at the Kabul airport and said he has asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at the militants.
“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said in remarks at the White House.
He said the US service members who were killed in attacks outside the airport in Kabul were “heroes". "They were engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others.”
At least a dozen US service members were killed in Thursday’s attacks, along with scores of Afghans.
He said the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide attack.
“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation,” Biden added.
He said there is no sign of ‘collusion’ between Taliban and Daesh group that claimed the attack. Answering a question, Biden added "he doesn’t believe relying on the Taliban for help in evacuation security was a mistake”.
The US President added that his country will try to continue to get the Afghans who helped the US out of Afghanistan after August 31.
