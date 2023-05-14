UAE

'We are ahead,' Erdogan rival says as Turkey vote count begins

Kemal Kilicdaroglu tweeted, informing the public of his lead

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

By AFP

Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 9:16 PM

Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Sunday he was leading President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country's crucial election.

"We are ahead," Kilicdaroglu tweeted, after the Anadolu state news agency gave the early edge to Erdogan.

