Watch: Viral UK Bollywood busker unites Indians, Pakistanis in London

Photos: Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 5:15 PM

As Pakistanis and Indians marked their Independence Day on August 14 and 15 respectively, a truly heartwarming video has emerged on social media of people of both the countries celebrating it together in the UK.

People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil.'

Watch the video here:

